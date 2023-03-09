Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Ripley, Alfreton and Derby

Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

​Alison Thomson, 48, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh: admitted breach of suspended sentence order by committing further offence, following convictions for assault, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article. Sentences implemented totalling 22 weeks imprisonment.

Richard Hardy, 46, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following prison release. Committed to prison for seven days.

Benjamin Kirkman, 38, of High Street, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance or MOT certificate. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £40, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Scott Lowe, 34, of Dowdeswell Street, Chesterfield: admitted breach of community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Ordered to pay costs of £60.

Sophie Weah, 30, of Elmton Road, Creswell: pleaded guilty to driving on unsafe tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Autumn Shearman, 21, of Cromford Drive, Staveley: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence, and found guilty of driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Thomas Wilson of Long Lane, Shirebrook: police granted forfeiture of £670 and €1,050 seized under Proceeds of Crime Act; defendant ordered to pay costs of £403 to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Deborah Lee, 59, of Firs Parade, Matlock: pleaded guilty to driving at 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Jamie Jakab, 43, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton: pleaded guilty to assaulting paramedic and failing to surrender to court while on bail. Committed to prison for eight weeks; ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Issac Campbell, 29, of Highfields, Codnor: failed to ensure veterinary treatment for two dogs in respect of severe painful skin lesions caused by a liquid burn; failed to surrender to the court while on bail. Committed to prison for total of 16 weeks; disqualified from keeping animals for minimum three years; ordered to pay victim services surcharge £122, court costs £200.

Jacqueline Bishop, 57, of Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: pleaded guilty to driving 40 mph in a 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £154, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Brennan Bell of George Street, Riddings: police application for Stalking Protection Order granted. Defendant required to comply with perpetrator intervention programme; prohibited from contacting or surveilling named individual, or entering the Co-op on Swanwick Road, Ripley, or Windmill Rise, Somercotes; ordered to pay costs of £403 to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Alexandru Varzaru, 33, of Chatsworth Close, Alfreton: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; five points on driving record.

Siraaj Shabir, 25, of Victoria Avenue, Ripley: non-payment of £614.04 fine. Further time to pay ordered, £50 per month.

Christopher Flude, 65, of Fall Road, Heanor: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £66, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.

David Gee, 39, of Duke Street, Ilkeston: police granted Account FreezingOrder for six months under Proceeds of Crime Act; account balance £1,000.07.

Jean Hunt of Duke Street, Ilkeston: police granted Account FreezingOrder for six months under Proceeds of Crime Act; account balance £3,145.98.

Leah Brosnan, 30, of Newland Drive, Hadfield: admitted breach of community order by committing further offence, following conviction for assault. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Kurt Broadbent, 38, of Littleton Street, Derby: breached Domestic Violence Protection Notice; committed to prison for 14 days.

Lee Harper, 41, of Wiltshire Road, Derby: breached Domestic Violence Protection Notice; committed to prison for seven days.

Marcin Zakrzewski, 41, of Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to unauthorised disposal of controlled waste. Ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, and pay victim services surcharge of £95.

Carlie Calladine, 34, of Sanderson Road, Derby: police granted Account FreezingOrder for six months under Proceeds of Crime Act; two accounts totalling £22,044.80.

Beenayy Hassan of Thackeray Street, Derby: police granted Account FreezingOrder for 180 days under Proceeds of Crime Act; three accounts totalling £11,681.96.

Paul Millington, 32, of Olive Street, Derby: admitted breach of suspendedsentence order by committing further offence, following convictions for common assault of three emergency workers, and criminal damage; sentences implemented totalling 32 weeks imprisonment.

Levan Page, 34, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby: admitted breach of community order by failing to attend appointments. Committed to prison for a termof 12 weeks suspended for 24 months; ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity and pay costs of £60.

Scott Benjamin, 37, of Cowsley Road, Derby: failed to provide information relating to identification of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Karwan Khatab of St Giles Road, Derby: failed to provide information relating to identification of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £85; six points on driving record.

Adrian Sulima, 28, of Normanton Road, Derby: non-payment of £4,797 fine. Ordered to pay £100 a month.

Yasin Mohammed, 37, of Harvey Road, Derby: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Brilliant Ncube, 34, of Macaulay Street, Derby: driving without due care and attention, and without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £1,100, victim services surcharge £110, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Richard Woolley, 54, of Ashe Place, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £330, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Konrad Wszelaki, 44, of Chalkley Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 48 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £66, victim services surcharge £66; three points on driving record.

Joanna Wyrebska, 37, of Albert Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £123, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Reece Brown, 30, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85.

Timothy Lowe, 47, of Woodlands Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £766, victim services surcharge £77, court costs £85; six points on driving record.

Dilresh Shaffiq, 21, of Warwick Avenue, Derby: driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £420; five points on driving record.

Aaron Grattidge, 31, of Roosevelt Avenue, Derby: driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £171, victim services surcharge £68, court costs £620; three points on driving record.

Janet Derry, 56, of Loveys Croft, Derby: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £32, court costs £85; four points on driving record.

