Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Matlock, Belper and Derby

Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:40 BST

Darren Snowden, 38, of Stirland Street, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Richard Templeman, 49, of Ringwood Avenue, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance or MOT certificate, and with unroadworthy tyre. Ordered to pay fine of £307, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Stephen Ward, 57, of Thorpleigh Road, Mastin Moor: five counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling £2,000, victim services surcharge £190, court costs £85; 24 points on driving record; disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Chesterfield Justice Centre.
Joseph Ashton, 18, of Kiln Close, Dove Holes: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £85; eight points on driving record.

Alper Raim, 40, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: pleaded guilty to driving at 40 mph in 30 mph limit, and three counts of driving on unroadworthy tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £233, victim services surcharge £93, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Jutyar Ahamdi, 25, of Market Street, Shirebrook: driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £150; eight points on driving record.

Connor Pollard, 21, of Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland: admitted failure to comply with unpaid work requirements of a community order, following convictions for driving while disqualified and obstructing police. New community order to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within the next 12 months; ordered to pay £60 court costs.

Bryony-Rose Peters, 34, of The Gardens, Ripley: pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fines totalling £600, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; seven points on driving record.

Luke Betts, 41, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £85; six points on driving record.

Tayla Davis, 21, of Doris Road, Ilkeston: admitted failure to comply with unpaid work requirements of a community order. Community order varied to require unpaid work for 110 hours within the next 12 months; ordered to pay £60 court costs.

Jessica Walker, 28, of Chertsey Court, West Hallam: pleaded guilty to driving at 62 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £133, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Andrew Caine of Laund Close, Belper: police granted Stalking Protection Order for two years. Defendant prohibited from (1) entering Belper Bus Station or loitering at any bus stop unless there for a specific bus journey; (2) approaching any femalenot previously associated with him at any public transport hub; (3) communicating in a sexually inappropriate manner with any female of any age with whom he is not in a relationship; (4) withholding or providing false information on relationships when asked by police.

Carl Leach, 42, of Highfield Road, Kilburn: two counts of driving on unroadworthy tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £120, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Harim Ali of Gladstone Street, Derby: police granted six month seizure of £1,200 under the the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Charlotte Kenny, 39, of John Berrysford Close, Derby: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £85.

Benjamin Willsher, 42, of St Marks Road, Derby: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £85.

Jacek Chrzesijanski, 39, of Matthew Street, Derby: driving while over prescribed alcohol limit. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Carl Shaw, 45, of Bracknell Drive, Derby: non-payment of £328 fine. Sum reduced by £240 due to change of circumstances; ordered to repay remainder at £24 per month.

Benjamin Bradley, 25, of Avonmouth Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 42 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £233, victim services surcharge £93, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Jason Roe, 48, of Stepping Lane, Derby: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Paul Cheema, 59, of Moy Avenue, Derby: admitted failure to comply with requirements of a community order. New community order for six-week curfew at home address with electronic monitoring, 8pm to 6am.

David Maposa, 46, of Carlyle Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 47 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £266, victim services surcharge £106, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Anisha Shakar, 26, of Walbrook Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to speeding in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £133, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Ewa Sowa, 51, of Bramfield Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to speeding in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £10; three points on driving record.

Antonin Kesel, 38, of Village Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £116, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Josef Adam, 23, of Palmerston Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance, and on unroadworthy tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £120, court costs £85; six points on driving record.

