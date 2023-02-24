Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Buxton, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

Richard Musgrove, 43, of Wenlock Close, Chesterfield: admitted committing further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment. Committed to prison for a term of ten weeks, with suspension extended to 24 months.

Declan Coombes, 19, of Stand Road, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without correct insurance and failing to comply with road markings. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £44, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Drake, 60, of Atlow Close Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

James Henchcliffe, 30, of Maynard Road, Chesterfield: admitted further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified. Ordered to pay fine of £40.

Joanna Terlecka, 39, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £26; three points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Prime, 44, of Old Station Lane, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to theft of scooter; driving without correct licence or insurance. Ordered to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours within the next twelve months; ordered to pay compensation of £250; six points on driving record.

Carl Simpson, 41, of Central Drive, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; driving while disqualified, without correct insurance and with fraudulent registration plate; criminal damage; and failing to stop for police. Committed to prison for 36 weeks; disqualified from diving for six months; ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Daniel Fox, 20, of Rother Avenue, Brimington: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with traffic sign. Ordered to pay fine of £346, victim services surcharge £138, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Jan Jurina, 52, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: pleaded guilty to driving 59 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Graham, 42, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield: admitted failure to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order for drink driving. Sentence of 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months extended to 13 months.

Macauley Beastall, 27, of Loscoe Road, Heanor: non-payment of £2,235.53 fine. Court ordered deduction from Universal Credit to pay £20 per month.

Joel Wright, 27, of Derby Road, Matlock: pleaded guilty to permitting person to drive without correct licence or insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £520, victim services surcharge £52, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Michael Marina, 54, of Orchard Road, Riddings: driving while using mobile telephone. Ordered to pay fine of £60, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas O’Brien, 42, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: pleaded guilty to theft and resisting arrest; admitted further offence during the operational period of a suspendedsentence order for theft and attempted theft. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Aaron Eaton, 20, of Meadow Close, Dove Holes: failing to provide information relating to the identification of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £630, victim services surcharge £252, court costs £165; six points on driving record.

Tyrone Knighton, 26, c/o Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Taylor Clarke, 19, of Bridge Street, Ilkeston: driving without correct licence or insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Morgan, 20, of West Terrace, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months; ordered to complete rehabilitation activity; ordered to pay victim services surcharge £128, court costs £400; disqualified from keeping animals for ten years.

Drake Mitchell Barker, 25, of Derby Road, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving while using mobile telephone and without correct insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £360, victim services surcharge £36, court costs £110; eight points on driving record.

Natalie Lewis, 32, of Ednaston Avenue, Derby: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Ordered to comply with curfew at home, 8pm to 6am, for 20 days with electronic monitoring; ordered to pay court costs of £60.

Trevor Hove, 29, of Edgware Road, Derby: police application for Sexual Harm Prevention Order granted for ten years. Defendant prohibited from: contacting, communicating or attempting to communicate with any female not previously acquainted with him in public places, unless the female in question initiates or consents to contact, or it is inadvertent in lawful daily activity; communication in a sexual manner with any non-consenting female; initiating physical contact with any non-consenting female; withholding information from police, or providing false details, on relationships with females; entering Derby city centre 9pm to 7am; leaving home between 9am and 7am without functioning location monitoring device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Walker, 51, of Fairway Crescent, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £461, victim services surcharge £46, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Humayun Zulfiqar, 39, of Maypole Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 44 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £506, victim services surcharge £51, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Alexander Wilson-Fearon, 29, of Ford Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to failing to provide information relating to the identification of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £276, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Craig Benjamin, 32, of Carron Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £426, victim services surcharge £170, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Deakin, 26, of Kensey Road, Derby: driving without correct licence or insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £705, victim services surcharge £70, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Robert Butler, 35, of Epping Close, Derby: failing to provide information relating to the identification of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £657, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £330; six points on driving record.

Laura Chudleigh, 34, of Bent Lane, Derby: failing to provide information relating to the identification of driver. Ordered to pay fine of £1,000, victim services surcharge £100, court costs £330; six points on driving record.

Nedjeljko Jovanovic, 50, of St Chads Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving while using mobile telephone. Ordered to pay fine of £200, victim services surcharge £80, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Brindley Davies, 56, of Silverburn Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 64 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £133, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

Matthew Hill, 44, of Bemrose Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without valid MOT certificate and towing trailer carrying unsecured equipment and no registration place. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £32, court costs £110; three points on driving record.