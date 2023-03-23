Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Buxton, Belper and Derby

Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

​Wayne Durrance, 45, of Cauldon Drive, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with the supervision appointment requirements following release from prison; assaulting police officer. Committed to prison for 49 days; ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Benjamin Scott, 21, of New Mitchell Way, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving at 103 mph in 70 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £346, victim services surcharge £138; disqualified from driving for 21 days.

Daniel Jones, 33, of Bamford Street, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with the officer appointment requirements of a community order. New order to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours within the next 12 months; ordered to pay fine of £40, court costs £60.

Chesterfield Justice Centre.

Abigail Hemming, 30, of Fir Place, Killamarsh: driving at 46 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £166, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110.

Martin Caroll, 39, of Model Lane, Creswell: pleaded guilty to driving at 46 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £348, victim services surcharge £35, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

Paul Johnson, 60, of North Crescent, Duckmanton: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit, and failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling £160, victim services surcharge £34; disqualified from driving for two days.

Scott Parker, 49, of St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £300, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90.

Kurt Sludds, 38, of Rodgers Lane, Alfreton: driving without correct licence. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

John Rose, 72, of Glen Vine, Ripley: pleaded guilty to driving at 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £34; disqualified from driving for two days.

Stephen Baylis, 40, of Derby Road, Belper: pleaded guilty to driving vehicle with rear indicator and registration plate not visible, without mudwings, and carrying load likely to cause nuisance or danger. Ordered to pay fine of £600, victim services surcharge £60, court costs £110

Zeik Simpson, 38, of Inglefield Road, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34; disqualified from driving for two days.

Tony Gill, 51, of Smedley Avenue, Ilkeston: police granted ten-year sexual harm prevention order. Defendant prohibited from using any private internet device without police detection software and full browser history records in operation; prohibited from using encryption or cleaning software, or cleaning, destroying or otherwise disposing of devices capable of internet access or storing imagines; prohibited from using any undeclared social media, messaging or cloud service accounts; prohibited from all deliberate contact or communication with any female under the age of 16, unless with the informed consent of parent/guardian and approval from social services or police.

Jason Carter, 44, of Market Street, Buxton: police granted interim sexual harm prevention order. Defendant prohibited from deliberate contact or communication with anyone under the age of 16 or identified as vulnerable, unless with the informed consent of parent/guardian and approval from social services or police; defendant must inform police of any developing relationship within 21 days, and is prohibited from withholding information in respect to friendships or relationships, sexual or non-sexual; defendant must bot engage in sexualised behaviour in the company of any non-consenting person; defendant ordered not to expose genitals in places where the activity could be seen by members of the public.

Matthew Hockham, 31, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance; driving without due care and attention; failing to comply with traffic signal at pelican crossing; failing to stop when required by police. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for nine months.

Sarah Edmonds, 34, of no fixed address: admitted failure to comply with

requirements of post-custodial sentence supervision; committed to prison for 14 days.

Iftikar Plastic and Company UK, of Stenson Road, Derby: granted six-month account freezing order under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002; one account holding £15,908.52.

Amin Amin, 51, of Reeves Road, Derby: Derby City Council granted applications for forfeiture of £1,705.79 and £2,874.50 seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Abulkadir Jalal, 39, of Alport Height Drive, Derby: Derby City Council granted application for forfeiture of £32,970 seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Wahid Hussain, 25, of Burton Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 45 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £192, victim services surcharge £77; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Aswad Qadir, 41, of Normanton Road, Derby: failed to comply with traffic signal at pelican crossing; driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £350, victim services surcharge £35, court costs £620; six points on driving record.

Lateef Aliu, 42, of Ashford Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 60 mph in 50 mph limit, and driving on motorway with provisional licence and no L-plates. Ordered to pay fine of £233, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; five points on driving record.

Gurjit Choudhary, 45, of Crown Way, Derby: driving with incorrect address on licence; two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling £360, victim services surcharge £36, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Gurminder Choudhary, 49, of Crown Way, Derby: driving with incorrect address on licence; two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling £564, victim services surcharge £56, court costs £110; six points on driving record; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Owen Baggaley, 28, of Wolfa Street, Derby: admitted failure to comply with unpaid work requirement of community order, following conviction for assault. New community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for eight weeks; curfew applies at home address between 9pm and 7am; ordered to complete rehabilitation activity for up to 12 days and pay court costs of £60.

Joshua Haley-Allison, 19, of Hampstead Drive, Derby: admitted failure to comply with unpaid work requirement of community order. Ordered to pay fine of £40, court costs £60.

Matthew Wood, 41, of Stenson Road, Derby: non-payment of £1,143 fine. Ordered to repay £100 per week.

Jordan Thomas, 30, of Abbotts Barn Close, Derby: driving at 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £150, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £100; three points on driving record.

Shaquille Cooper, 29, of Foremark Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 48 mph in 30 mph limit, and failing to stop when required by police. Ordered to pay fine of £500, victim services surcharge £200, court costs £85; five points on driving record.

Rohaan Ahmed, 23, of Fairfax Road, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £489, victim services surcharge £49, court costs £620; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Leslie Pipes, 57, of Greenfields Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 49 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £161, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Demi Moore, 28, of Attlebridge Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to keeping unlicensed vehicle. Ordered to pay fine of £40, vehicle excise back duty £10, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85.

Grace Young, 67, of Peartree Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to unlawfully attempting to deprive residential occupier of their premises. Ordered to pay fine of £600, victim services surcharge £60, court costs £950.

Joshua Doman, 27, of Millom Place, Derby: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £307, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Juris Fomins, 34, of Lyttelton Street, Derby: failed to comply with unpaid work requirement of community order. New order to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months; ordered to pay £60 court costs.