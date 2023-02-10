Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Bolsover, Heanor and Derby

Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Martin Greatorex, 33, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington: two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 22 weeks concurrent suspended for 18 months; requirement to fulfil rehabilitation activities; ordered to pay compensation totalling £300, victim services surcharge £128, court costs £300.

​​Paul Foster, 39, of Ramcroft, Palterton: goingonto playing area at a football match. Football banning order granted for three years; ordered to pay £85 court costs.

Richard Musgrove, 43, of Langhurst Court, Chesterfield: admitted commission of further offence during period of suspended sentence for criminal damage, racially aggravated harassment and harassment. Required to undergo rehabilitation activity.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Adam James, 29, of Bourne Mill Close, Barlborough: pleaded guilty to driving with controlled drug in bloodstream exceeding limit. Ordered to pay fine of £180, victim services surcharge £72, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for three years.

Hawbash Abdullah, 38, of Eyre Street, Clay Cross: driving 38mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £146, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Adam Bingham, 31, of Gables Close, Holmewood: speeding on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £184, victim services surcharge £73, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Paul Barroclough, of King Street, Belper: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for 28 days.

Kristian Fairbrother, 19, of Welbeck Close, Somercotes: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order following convictions for taking vehicle without consent and drink driving . Ordered to pay court costs; committed to detention for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Lindsey Weatherall, 46,of Nesfield Close, Chesterfield: failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for seven days.

Stephen Oldfield, 32, of St Augustine Crescent, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with requirements of community order. Ordered to pay fine of £25.

Damien Morley, 40, of Wells Street, Bolsover: pleaded guilty to failing to provide information on identity of driver. Ordered to pay fines of £520, victim services surcharge £52, court costs £620; six points on driving record.

Wayne Shipman, 39, of Homestead, Heanor: admitted breach of suspended sentence order following four convictions of theft from shop, two for making off without payment, and one for possession of bladed article. Suspended sentences implemented totalling 12 weeks imprisonment.

Matthew Royle, 24, of Sovereign Way, Chapel-en-le-Frith: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or insurance, failing to stop when required and obstructing police. Ordered to pay fines of £450, victim services surcharge £45, court costs £85; eight points on driving record; disqualified from driving for one year due to repeat offending.

Andrew Finn, 48, of High Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith: pleaded guilty to driving 70mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £415, victim services surcharge £166, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Kevin Worthington, 63, of Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to harassment. Discharged conditionally for two years; ordered to pay victim services surcharge of £26.

Christopher Toone, 49, of Kinder Walk, Derby: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Danny McKenna, 30, of Ellesmere Avenue, Derby: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Elena Lackova, 25, of Belgrave Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to fly-tipping controlled waste. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £32, court costs £225.

Abigail Smallman, 26, of Bakewell Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to racially/religiously aggravated common assault/beating and actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 52 weeks.

Benjamin Bradley, 24, of Avonmouth Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 38mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £126, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Oliver Jenkinson, 23, of Malham Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34; six points on driving record.

Jafar Alkhalidi, 19, of Norfolk Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16; three points on driving record.

Suman Rafia, 25, of Breedon Hill Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 59mph on 50mph road. Ordered to pay fine on £146, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Jozef Csajzar, 21, of Beaufort Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £350, victim services surcharge £35, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Melissa Gordon, 31, of Crawley Way, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 60mph on 50mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £109, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

