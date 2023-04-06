News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
22 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
26 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
3 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Belper, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:21 BST

Sean Ashton, 30, of Calow Lane, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to keeping unlicensed vehicle. Ordered to pay fine of £150, vehicle excise back duty of £3.34, court costs £85; six points on driving record.

William Davey, 30, of Handley Road, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £461, victim services surcharge £46, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​Lee Brownhill, 42, of New Road, Apperknowle: driving on unroadworthy tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £58, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Most Popular
Chesterfield Justice Centre.Chesterfield Justice Centre.
Chesterfield Justice Centre.

Michael Brown, 57, of Church Street, Hayfield: pleaded guilty to driving at 38 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £83, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Plumb, 63, of New Street, Morton: pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a ‘no entry’ traffic sign. Ordered to pay fine of £90, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Ryan Isle, 39, of Meadow Street, South Normanton: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for 28 days.

Richard Vardy, 42, of Spencer Road, Belper: pleaded guilty to driving at 35 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £156, victim services surcharge £62, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natasha Fox, 42, of King Street, Duffield: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, police legal costs £85.

Julie Minchin, 54, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to using television without licence. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16, court costs £60.

Dario Gabreillei, 30, of Wilmot Street, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 83 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £386, victim services surcharge £39, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craig Rigby, 42, of Kensington Gardens, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 58 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Joel Gough, 33, of Wood Lane, Horsley Woodhouse: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £183, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90

Ryan Leatherland, 20, of no fixed address: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Tamiera Storer, 22, of Quam Way, Derby: pleaded guilty to travelling without train ticket. Ordered to pay fine of £40, compensation £13.50, victim services surcharge £16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reece Gardner, 29, of Abbey Street, Derby: admitted failure to comply with community order following conviction for failing to comply with police direction to leave specified area in relation to gang-related activity. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within the next 12 months and pay court costs of £65.

Dragos Savin, 29, of Almond Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence, while disqualified and two counts of driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fines totalling £800, victim services surcharges £320, court costs £300; six points on driving record; disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Hish Ibrahim of Pebbles Road, Derby: police granted account freezing order for six months under Proceeds of Crime Act 2002; one account containing £16,289.38.

Rebecca Adams, 28, of Bandy Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 73 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £553, victim services surcharge £221, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wayne Godfrey, 33, of Huntingdon Green, Derby: two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £380, victim services surcharge £34; 12 points on driving record.

Philip Conlon, 50, of Chaddesden Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 36 mph, 38 mph 39 mph, 40 mph and 43 mph in 30 mph limits. Ordered to pay fine of £150, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for 70 days.

Mohammad Qasim, 30, of Matthew Street, Derby: driving at 45 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £44, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Ysabelle Mucciacciuoli, 29, of Willowcroft Road, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £180, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £200; six points on driving record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shanice Dalus, 25, of Huxley Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £50, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.

Keith Roberts, 66, of Woodbridge Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to speeding in 70 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £113, victim services surcharge £34.50, court costs £90.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.