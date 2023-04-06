Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Belper, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

Sean Ashton, 30, of Calow Lane, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to keeping unlicensed vehicle. Ordered to pay fine of £150, vehicle excise back duty of £3.34, court costs £85; six points on driving record.

William Davey, 30, of Handley Road, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £461, victim services surcharge £46, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Lee Brownhill, 42, of New Road, Apperknowle: driving on unroadworthy tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £58, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Chesterfield Justice Centre.

Michael Brown, 57, of Church Street, Hayfield: pleaded guilty to driving at 38 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £83, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Plumb, 63, of New Street, Morton: pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a ‘no entry’ traffic sign. Ordered to pay fine of £90, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Ryan Isle, 39, of Meadow Street, South Normanton: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for 28 days.

Richard Vardy, 42, of Spencer Road, Belper: pleaded guilty to driving at 35 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £156, victim services surcharge £62, court costs £85; three points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha Fox, 42, of King Street, Duffield: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Ordered to pay fine of £50, police legal costs £85.

Julie Minchin, 54, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to using television without licence. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16, court costs £60.

Dario Gabreillei, 30, of Wilmot Street, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 83 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £386, victim services surcharge £39, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Rigby, 42, of Kensington Gardens, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 58 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Joel Gough, 33, of Wood Lane, Horsley Woodhouse: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £183, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90

Ryan Leatherland, 20, of no fixed address: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Tamiera Storer, 22, of Quam Way, Derby: pleaded guilty to travelling without train ticket. Ordered to pay fine of £40, compensation £13.50, victim services surcharge £16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Gardner, 29, of Abbey Street, Derby: admitted failure to comply with community order following conviction for failing to comply with police direction to leave specified area in relation to gang-related activity. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within the next 12 months and pay court costs of £65.

Dragos Savin, 29, of Almond Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence, while disqualified and two counts of driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fines totalling £800, victim services surcharges £320, court costs £300; six points on driving record; disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Hish Ibrahim of Pebbles Road, Derby: police granted account freezing order for six months under Proceeds of Crime Act 2002; one account containing £16,289.38.

Rebecca Adams, 28, of Bandy Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 73 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £553, victim services surcharge £221, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Godfrey, 33, of Huntingdon Green, Derby: two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £380, victim services surcharge £34; 12 points on driving record.

Philip Conlon, 50, of Chaddesden Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 36 mph, 38 mph 39 mph, 40 mph and 43 mph in 30 mph limits. Ordered to pay fine of £150, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for 70 days.

Mohammad Qasim, 30, of Matthew Street, Derby: driving at 45 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £44, court costs £85; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Ysabelle Mucciacciuoli, 29, of Willowcroft Road, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £180, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £200; six points on driving record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shanice Dalus, 25, of Huxley Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £50, victim services surcharge £34; three points on driving record.

Keith Roberts, 66, of Woodbridge Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to speeding in 70 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £113, victim services surcharge £34.50, court costs £90.