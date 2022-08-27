Derbyshire Lane Sheffield: Woman arrested after crash causes car to overturn
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they made an arrest after a crash on Derbyshire Lane caused an Audi to overturn.
Officers were called to the scene at around 6.20pm on Thursday, August 25, after reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Audi TT and a parked Hyundai i20.
Police arrested the driver of the Audi, a woman in her fifties, on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
A passenger in the Audi, a man in his fifties, received injuries in the collision which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Derbyshire Lane was closed whilst emergency services worked at the scene, and was re-opened at around 8.30pm.
The current drink drive limit in England is 35 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, or 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood.
On Thursday, The Star reported the crash had taken place at the junction of Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees Lane and Scarsdale Road.