Officers were called to the scene at around 6.20pm on Thursday, August 25, after reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Audi TT and a parked Hyundai i20.

Police arrested the driver of the Audi, a woman in her fifties, on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

A passenger in the Audi, a man in his fifties, received injuries in the collision which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The junction on Derbyshire Lane where the crash occured.

Derbyshire Lane was closed whilst emergency services worked at the scene, and was re-opened at around 8.30pm.

The current drink drive limit in England is 35 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, or 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood.