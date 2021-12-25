Derbyshire couple charged with murdering 10-month-old baby in Chesterfield last Christmas
Two people have been charged with murdering a baby at a property in Chesterfield, Derbyshire on Christmas Day last year.
Emergency services were deployed to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of December 25, 2020 following reports that a 10-month-old boy was unresponsive.
The baby, identified as Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but sadly could not be saved and pronounced dead shortly after.
Both Stephen Boden, 29, of Barrow Hill and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect.
The pair appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (December 24) where they were both remanded to prison.
They are due to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 4, 2022.
The details of the charges were confirmed by Derbyshire Constabulary, who also offered their condolences to the victim’s family.
“Our thoughts remain with Finley’s family at this very distressing time,” it said.