Fenton Road police incident Birley: Man arrested after police raid house on Sheffield estate and find gun
Man arrested after armed police raid house near Sheffield estate
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police confirmed firearms officers had raided a house on Fenton Drive, near Birley, on Friday night (February 23), as 'part of a planned deployment'.
They added in a statement: "A man was located inside the property and a shotgun was also located within."
A man was charged with possession of firearms offences, and remanded in police custody, before attending Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 26.
He was bailed with conditions and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 25.