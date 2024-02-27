News you can trust since 1887
Fenton Road police incident Birley: Man arrested after police raid house on Sheffield estate and find gun

Man arrested after armed police raid house near Sheffield estate
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:40 GMT
A man has been arrested after armed police raided a house on a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed firearms officers had raided a house on Fenton Drive, near Birley, on Friday night (February 23), as 'part of a planned deployment'.

They added in a statement: "A man was located inside the property and a shotgun was also located within."

A man was charged with possession of firearms offences, and remanded in police custody, before attending Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 26.

He was bailed with conditions and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 25.

