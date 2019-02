A crash caused lengthy rush-hour delays for motorists in Sheffield city centre.

Police were forced to close Brook Hill and the University Square roundabout following a one-vehicle crash at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Police at the scene. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

The closure was put in place to allow recovery of the vehicle.

It led to delays on all surrounding routes including Netherthorpe Road, Brook Hill, Broad Lane and Trippet Lane.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash.