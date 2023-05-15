Members of the public are being asked to help trace a Sheffield man, who is wanted by police over an alleged assault, burglaries and breach of bail.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Deks Roberts, aged 35, is ‘wanted in connection with reported breach of bail, assault and failing to attend court for alleged burglary offences’.

The spokesperson added: “He is described as white, of slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with thinning brown hair.

“It’s thought Roberts has connections to the Birley area of Sheffield. He knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?”

Anyone with information concerning Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to please contact South Yorkshire Police, by calling them on 101, quoting crime reference 14/12699/22.