News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Deks Roberts: Sheffield man wanted over assault and burglaries 'believed to be actively evading officers'

Members of the public are being asked to help trace a Sheffield man, who is wanted by police over an alleged assault, burglaries and breach of bail.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 15th May 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:34 BST

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Deks Roberts, aged 35, is ‘wanted in connection with reported breach of bail, assault and failing to attend court for alleged burglary offences’.

The spokesperson added: “He is described as white, of slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with thinning brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s thought Roberts has connections to the Birley area of Sheffield. He knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?”

Most Popular
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Deks Roberts, aged 35, is ‘wanted in connection with reported breach of bail, assault and failing to attend court for alleged burglary offences’A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Deks Roberts, aged 35, is ‘wanted in connection with reported breach of bail, assault and failing to attend court for alleged burglary offences’
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said Deks Roberts, aged 35, is ‘wanted in connection with reported breach of bail, assault and failing to attend court for alleged burglary offences’

Anyone with information concerning Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to please contact South Yorkshire Police, by calling them on 101, quoting crime reference 14/12699/22.

You can also submit information via the force’s live chat facilility or through their online portal here: