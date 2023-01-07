A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, after police were called to a Sheffield street over safety concerns.

Officers were called to an incident of ‘concern for safety’ on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, yesterday, Friday, January 6, at around 3.45pm. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that a teenage boy at first fled from the officers, before he ‘became aggressive towards them and assaulted one of them’.

A 15-year-old boy from Sheffield, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with assault of an emergency worker. He was bailed and is due to appear before the youth court in Sheffield on Wednesday, January 18.

A video of a boy being detained on the street by police was shared online, with the person who posted it raising concerns over the manner in which he was arrested. South Yorkshire Police did not respond to those concerns when contacted by The Star.