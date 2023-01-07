News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Deerlands Avenue: Boy, 15, charged with assaulting emergency worker after police called to Sheffield street

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, after police were called to a Sheffield street over safety concerns.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 12:49pm

Officers were called to an incident of ‘concern for safety’ on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, yesterday, Friday, January 6, at around 3.45pm. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that a teenage boy at first fled from the officers, before he ‘became aggressive towards them and assaulted one of them’.

A 15-year-old boy from Sheffield, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with assault of an emergency worker. He was bailed and is due to appear before the youth court in Sheffield on Wednesday, January 18.

Hide Ad

A video of a boy being detained on the street by police was shared online, with the person who posted it raising concerns over the manner in which he was arrested. South Yorkshire Police did not respond to those concerns when contacted by The Star.

Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, where police were called on Friday, January 6 over a report of 'concern for safety'. A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker. Photo: Google