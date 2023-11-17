Deer Park Flats: Man in hospital after being found with serious neck wounds in Stannington, Sheffield
A man found seriously injured yesterday remains in hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a block of flats in Sheffield yesterday following reports of a man with a knife.
When officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man with serious wounds to his neck.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains.
The flats were taped off while officers carried out enquiries at the scene to establish what happened.
The force said: "We received a call at 3:36pm on November 16 for reports of a man with a knife in the Stannington area of Sheffield.
"Officers worked alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and identified a 33 year-old man with serious wounds to his neck.
"The man was taken to hospital where he remains.
"A scene was identified around the Stannington Road area and closed off while officers carried out their enquiries.
"An investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 585 of November 16, 2023.