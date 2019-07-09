‘Dedicated’ team of detectives still hunting killer of Rotherham mum more than six months after murder
A ‘dedicated’ team of detectives and police officers are still hunting a man captured on CCTV near where the naked body of a Rotherham mum-of-four was found three months ago.
Officers believe the man in the footage ‘could be able to assist with their ongoing enquiries’ into the death of 38-year-old Alena Grlakova, whose body was found in Parkgate .
Alena, a mum-of-four, was reported missing in January but was last seen on Boxing Day 2018 and Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, said he believed she was murdered ‘on or around that date’.
Her naked body was found ‘concealed’ on land just off Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on Monday, April 8.
Police have now renewed their appeal to speak to a man capture on CCTV walking through the Asda car park on Taylors Lane and then heading towards Broad Street just before 10.25pm on Wednesday, December 26.
Det Chief Insp Oughton said: “The inquiry into the death of Alena Grlakova is continuing and we have a dedicated team of detectives and police staff working on the investigation.
“Specially trained officers remain in contact with Alena’s family and are keeping them updated, as the inquiry continues to make progress.
“We would still welcome anyone who has information to come forward and we are still looking to identify a man pictured on CCTV in the area where Alena was last seen on Wednesday, December 26.
“The man can be seen just before 10.25pm that evening walking through the Asda car park on Taylors Lane, in front of Floors Today and then heading towards Broad Street. Do you recognise him?”
Alena’s inquest opening heard she was identified through a DNA sample taken from a muscle on her shin.
Doncaster Senior Coroner Nicola Mundy heard Alena was married to Viliam Grlak and was born in Jelsava, Slovakia, in March 1980.
The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of the police investigation.
Anyone with any information should call the dedicated incident room on 01709 443540 or 101, quoting incident number 543 of April 8.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.