Declan Duffy: Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over shooting

A man is wanted for questioning by South Yorkshire Police over a shooting.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:35 am
Declan Duffy is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a shooting

Declan Duffy, aged 22, is believed to hold vital information about a firearms discharge in Alpha Road, East Dene, on the afternoon of Thursday, January 27.

Read More

Read More
Burngreave shooting: Man shot dead at Sheffield car wash named as 'Lamar' as tri...

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Yorkshire Police said officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the shooting, armed raids at a number of addresses, but to no avail.

MORE: Shootings in Burngreave: A timeline of when gun violence has unfolded

Officers now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Duffy recently, or knows where he might be staying.

He is white, around 5ft 3ins tall and has light brown hair and a small beard/ moustache.

Two men, aged 21 and 40, who have previously been arrested in connection with the shooting, were released under investigation.

Anyone who sees Duffy should call 999.

Those with information as to where he may be should call 101 and quote incident number 486 of January 27.