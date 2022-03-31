Declan Duffy is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a shooting

Declan Duffy, aged 22, is believed to hold vital information about a firearms discharge in Alpha Road, East Dene, on the afternoon of Thursday, January 27.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later discharged.

South Yorkshire Police said officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the shooting, armed raids at a number of addresses, but to no avail.

Officers now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Duffy recently, or knows where he might be staying.

He is white, around 5ft 3ins tall and has light brown hair and a small beard/ moustache.

Two men, aged 21 and 40, who have previously been arrested in connection with the shooting, were released under investigation.

Anyone who sees Duffy should call 999.