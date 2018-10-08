Decision due on future of new age travellers living near old Sheffield Ski Village site

A judge is due to decide on the future of Sheffield travellers living near the old Ski Village site.

Judge Graham Robinson is due to make a decision on Sheffield Council’s bid to seek full possession of land around the site, which is currently occupied by new age travellers.

Emma Godfrey, representing Sheffield Council, said travellers had moved onto the site over the last few years ‘without consent’.

She told Judge Graham Robinson that the council had made a decision in 2015 to ‘move forward’ with legal proceedings to seek possession of land around Pickering Road.

Ms Godfrey said the council claimed it needed ownership of the land to deliver ‘a scheme for the benefit of the wider population of Sheffield.

Proposals include new slopes and a lift for skiing, snowboard and sledding zones, a zip line, cycle tracks, a country park and an amphitheatre.

But Stephen Cottle, representing the travellers, claimed the council’s decision was unlawful and that a certifcate to use the land for residential use had been obtained.

A decision is due to be made at Sheffield County Court this afternoon (Monday).