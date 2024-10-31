Deborah Girgis Barnsley: Family's tribute to 'selfless' woman killed in crash off M1 as driver is arrested
The collision took place on Haigh Roundabout in Barnsley, close to the M1 Junction 38, at just after 11am on Friday, October 25, 2024.
It is reported that a white Vauxhall Vivaro collided with a grey Peugeot 208, and the driver of the Puegeot has now sadly died.
The driver who lost their life in the crash has today (Thursday, October 31, 2024) been named by her family as Deborah Girgis.
Deborah’s family have now issued the following, moving tribute to her: "Deborah was a beloved mother, wife and sister.
“She was selfless, hardworking and incredibly creative and artistic. She loved her garden and collecting antiques.
"She put everyone else first and asked for very little in return. Losing her so unexpectedly has been a hammer blow to our family and left a hole that can never be filled."
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said Deborah’s family are being supported by their officers.
The spokesperson also confirmed that a 29-year-old man, the driver of the van, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and causing death by dangerous driving.
“He has been released on police bail.
“We’re still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers, or may have footage of the vehicles prior to the collision,” the SYP spokesperson added.
Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to please get in touch quoting incident number 332 of October 25, 2024.