The heartbroken family of a ‘selfless’ and ‘beloved’ woman killed in a crash on the M1 have described her death as a ‘hammer blow,’ as a van driver involved in the collision has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Haigh Roundabout in Barnsley, close to the M1 Junction 38, at just after 11am on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Deborah Girgis | SYP

It is reported that a white Vauxhall Vivaro collided with a grey Peugeot 208, and the driver of the Puegeot has now sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver who lost their life in the crash has today (Thursday, October 31, 2024) been named by her family as Deborah Girgis.

Deborah’s family have now issued the following, moving tribute to her: "Deborah was a beloved mother, wife and sister.

“She was selfless, hardworking and incredibly creative and artistic. She loved her garden and collecting antiques.

"She put everyone else first and asked for very little in return. Losing her so unexpectedly has been a hammer blow to our family and left a hole that can never be filled."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Girgis | SYP

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said Deborah’s family are being supported by their officers.

The spokesperson also confirmed that a 29-year-old man, the driver of the van, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and causing death by dangerous driving.

“He has been released on police bail.

“We’re still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers, or may have footage of the vehicles prior to the collision,” the SYP spokesperson added.

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to please get in touch quoting incident number 332 of October 25, 2024.