Death toll in Sri Lanka rises as High Commissioner brands Easter Sunday explosions ‘evil attacks’

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka has condemned ‘evil attacks’ which are now thought to have killed more than 100 people in the country on Easter Sunday.

Three churches and three hotels in the country were the site of near-simultaneous blasts, with two suspected to be caused by suicide bombers.

The Cinnamon Grand Hotel, Colombo. Picture: Google

Reports from Colombo say 138 people have died while more than 500 are in hospital.

James Dauris said he was in Colombo with his family at a church service which was cut short by the attacks.

He tweeted: "Our prayers for the victims of these evil attacks, and for their families. Our thoughts are with the medical staff, police and all involved in the response."

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are aware of reports of a number of explosions in Sri Lanka, including Colombo, and we are urgently seeking information from the local authorities.

"British nationals in Sri Lanka should follow the instructions of the local authorities and check FCO travel advice for updates."