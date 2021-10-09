Kyle Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Dean Williamson, who was fatally attacked earlier this week.

Mr Williamson was found with serious injuries on Williams Street, Parkgate, at around 1.10pm on Tuesday, October 5.

Dean Williamson's death triggered a murder probe and a man is due in court in Sheffield today after being charged

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died around three hours later.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Williamson died as a result of chest injuries.

Martin has been remanded in custody over the death and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

A second man who was arrested on suspicion of murder, aged 28 and also from Rotherham, remains on police bail as enquiries into the death continue.