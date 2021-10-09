Dean Williamson murder: Man due in court in Sheffield after being charged over death

A man is due in court in Sheffield today after being charged with murder.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 11:06 am

Kyle Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Dean Williamson, who was fatally attacked earlier this week.

CRIME: Motorist arrested over 'shocking driving' after police chase in Sheffield

Mr Williamson was found with serious injuries on Williams Street, Parkgate, at around 1.10pm on Tuesday, October 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dean Williamson's death triggered a murder probe and a man is due in court in Sheffield today after being charged

He was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died around three hours later.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Williamson died as a result of chest injuries.

COURT: Three Sheffield men found not guilty of sexual abuse charges involving two schoolgirls

Martin has been remanded in custody over the death and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

A second man who was arrested on suspicion of murder, aged 28 and also from Rotherham, remains on police bail as enquiries into the death continue.

TRAGEDY:Family pay tribute to Sheffield headteacher killed by woman driving wrong way down motorway

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.