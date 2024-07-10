Dean Cooper: Dealer flooded streets of Sheffield, Liverpool and Manchester with drugs worth £4.6m
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Cooper admitted supplying £3.68 million of cocaine, £900,000 of heroin and other drugs, including ketamine, amphetamine and 50kg of cannabis resin. The 51-year-old, of Atwood Grove, Roby, Liverpool, was sentenced on Monday, July 8, to 15 years in prison.
He was snared as part of a National Crime Agency-led operation to crack the encrypted communications platform EncroChat, used by Cooper and other criminals to arrange their deals.
Cooper, who used the handle ‘Berrystar’ on the platform, gave himself away after messaging one of his criminal contacts to say: “You’ve got to get to this butchers on Tuesday best meat ever had mate.”
He shared the butcher’s name and when officers investigated they confirmed Cooper had spent £34 at the shop.
He had also told a contact about spending £240 on two pairs of trainers, with his bank statement showing he had spent that sum at a shoe shop mentioned in the chats. Officers later recovered from Cooper’s home a pair of Nike Air Max 270 React trainers that he had spoken about in a separate conversation.
‘Berrystar’ also sent photographs on EncroChat from inside a house, with the pictures matching Cooper’s home.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Cooper appeared at Liverpool Crown Court in February this year, when he admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, cannabis resin and ketamine to customers in Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield between March 30, 2020 and April 24, 2020. He also admitted possession of cocaine.
EncroChat conversations and notes involving Berrystar showed that Cooper was involved in payments and exchanges of cash amounting to at least £3.73million.
NCA operations manager Mark Morrison said: “A lot of very careful work was initially done in this case to resolve the identity behind the Berrystar handle.
“Cooper’s conversations about his butcher and his trainers helped ensure the case was rock solid and he had no choice but to admit his guilt.
“Tackling the Class A drugs threat is a key priority for the NCA in its mission to protect the UK public.”