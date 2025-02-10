The RSPCA and police have been called in over the ‘shock’ discovery of the remains of dead puppies, ditched in bin bags in a layby near Sheffield.

The grim discovery was made by RSPB rangers in an area of the Peak District just outside Sheffield, near the end of January.

And the RSPCA says what was found last month was similar to another find in the same area late in 2024.

They suspect the skeletal remains may have been ditched by people operating an illegal puppy farm.

The RSPCA’s Field Investigations Team is now liaising with police and local rangers after the discoveries were made, first in September 2024 and, most recently, at the end of January.

Both discoveries were made in a lay-by off the A621 between Owler Bar and Baslow. Police have also been made aware.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Baker said: “The RSPB’s rangers in the Eastern Moor area made the sad discoveries, first finding the remains of two dogs in bin bags in the undergrowth, in September last year.

“Then, last month, they were shocked to find the skeletons of what we believe to be three further dogs, again wrapped in bin bags and left in the lay-by.

“It’s incredibly sad that these dogs have been dumped in this way and highly suspicious that similar remains have been found in the same location on two separate occasions.

“Due to the severe decomposition of the bodies it’s difficult for us to tell much about the dogs or how they’ve died but we believe, from their skulls, that they were small breeds - like pugs - and were just puppies.

“We’re concerned that these may have come from a puppy farm and have been simply discarded like rubbish following their deaths.”

The RSPCA is now asking anyone who uses the stretch of the A621 where the remains were found to be vigilant for any suspicious activity in the area.

If anyone has any information about where the dogs may have come from or who is responsible for dumping them there, they can call the RSCPA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.