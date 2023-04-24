For almost 30 years, the person responsible for murdering Sheffield woman, Dawn Shields, has managed to evade being brought to justice for her murder.
Dawn was just 19-years-old when she disappeared from Sheffield in May 1994. The mum-of-one was working as a prostitute when she was picked up in a car in Broomhall – Sheffield’s red light district at the time – and disappeared.
Her body was later found in a shallow grave on the slopes of Mam Tor, Castleton, one week later.
South Yorkshire Police reviewed Dawn’s case to mark the 25th anniversary of her murder, and hoped that advances in technology would help to provide a breakthrough. Sadly, no such breakthrough emerged.
But now, a detective has linked Alun Kyte, who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering two women who worked as prostitutes in the 1990s, namely 20-year-old Samo Paull and Tracey Turner, aged 30, to the murder of Dawn.
A report in The Times states that retired police officer, Mick Creedon, who helped to convict Kyte in 2000 for the two murders, claims Kyte boasted about killing several more women in prison.
Mr Creedon, who went on to be Chief Constable of Derbyshire Police, told The Times: “I’m absolutely convinced there are more victims out there. He did not suddenly do this and then stop. It doesn’t work like that with people who are wired like him.
“There might be cold cases out there with evidence that could be reviewed. 20 years ago we said he's dangerous. Now, after the latest conviction, there is even more proof about how dangerous he is.”
Kyte, who became known as the Midlands Ripper, is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court next month for multiple sex offences carried out against a primary school-aged boy in the 1980s.
Detectives believe Kyte, a lorry driver, travelled up and down the motorway network looking for potential victims, according to The Times. Dawn has been cited among Kyte’s potential victims, along with 23-year-old Julie Finlay, whose body was found in a lay-by near Skelmersdale, Lancashire in August 1994 – just three months after Dawn’s body was discovered.