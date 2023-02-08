David and Ashley Cohen were convicted of the murder of a city taxi driver in April 2008 after denying the charge and standing trial together.
But they were convicted on a ‘joint enterprise’ basis in that the prosecution did not suggest either of the men pulled the trigger of the gun used to kill 53-year-Youis Khan but alleged they were aware of the plan and therefore just as culpable as the shooter.
The brothers have always denied responsibility and in April 2018 spoke to The Star from behind bars, calling for a 'fair day in court' in a bid to clear their names.
Their argument is that a confession by prosecution witness Vincent Simmons that he lied during their trial should merit an appeal or re-trial.
He called the Cohen family and in recorded telephone conversations admitted that it was 'beneficial' for him to give evidence against the brothers during their trial because he never went to prison for offences he was facing custody for.
The recordings were examined by the Criminal Cases Review Commission but the case was not referred to the Court of Appeal.
By making the existence of the recordings public, the Cohen brothers hoped their case would be looked at again but so far a new trial has not been agreed to.
David, a dad-of-two from Upperthorpe, said in that Star interview: “I feel let down by the criminal justice system. All I want is a fair trial.”
Ashley, from Oughtibridge, said: “We are innocent.”
Mr Khan was shot as he was driving his cab on Scott Road, Pitsmoor, in 2007, in what South Yorkshire Police said was a revenge attack after the taxi driver's son, Imran, fired shots at David Cohen's house.
David, who was 28 when he was jailed and Ashley, who was 25, were sentenced to 64 years between them – among the longest sentences ever handed out in Sheffield at that time. David was jailed for 31 years and his younger brother for 33.