Dashcam footage shows how dangerous driver led police on high speed chase through streets of Sheffield

Lewis Helliwell, of Meadow Bank Road, Rotherham, was jailed for 12 months this week (April 6) after he was pursued by a squad car when officers saw him erratically overtaking other vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in Chapeltown in his Ford Transit van.

Rather than pull over, the 29-year-old – who had been drinking – sped off and tried to escape officers by driving on the wrong side of the road and mounting pavements, reaching speeds of up to 70mph on the busy residential streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Helliwell led police on a dangerous chase through the busy streets of Chapeltown.

Now, South Yorkshire Police have released dashcam footage of the incident that shows how his actions put countless other motorists and pedestrians at risk during the seven-minute episode.

Helliwell pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving. As well as 12 months in prison, he was banned from driving for two years.