Dash cam footage appeal as concern grows for missing Sheffield teenager

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing Sheffield College student who has not been seen for four weeks have appealed for anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.

Supt Paul McCurry asked motorists, cyclists and businesses near the college’s Granville Road site to get in touch after 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova has not been seen since leaving the campus on December 18.

Pamela Horvathova

He said Pamela, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, left the campus at around 2.07pm and headed towards the city centre but they don’t have any further confirmed sightings of her after that time.

Supt McCurry said: “We have got nothing after Pamela leaving the college and my appeal is for CCTV because what somebody might tell us, we need to back up and corroborate with CCTV.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Granville Road area around 2.05pm on December 18 to get in touch.”

Supt Paul McCurry at a press conference one month since student Pamela Horvathova was last seen. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Supt McCurry announced today that the investigation to find Pamela, of the Roma Slovak community, had now become an international search, with police in Bystrany, in Sloviakia, where her family is from, informing South Yorkshire Police she was not there.

He added: “This is a missing person enquiry. We will always keep an open mind and we will always explore lines of enquiry. Everything is always investigated.”

Supt McCurry said he did not want to speculate on what might have happened to Pamela and the key objective was to get her home safely.

Police have been working with a translator but Supt McCurry called for a volunteer to come forward and help act as a ‘community facilitator' between officers and the community.

Pamela was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans with her hair in a bun. It is believed she does not own a mobile phone.

If you see Pamela call 999 or if you would like to volunteer as a ‘facilitator' call police on 101.