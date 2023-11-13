Darren Oldham: Oxfordshire man charged with three child sexual offences in Rotherham and Cornwall
He has been charged with three offences across Rotherham and Hayle in Cornwall.
A 35-year-old man from Oxfordshire has been charged with three child sexual offences from across Rotherham and Cornwall.
Darren Oldham, of Middleton Road, Banbury, was arrested last Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and has been charged with three sexual offences involving children.
South Yorkshire Police said Oldham was charged on Thursday (November 9) with two counts of assault of a female over 13 (but under 16) by penetration, and one count of sexual touching of a child over 13 (but under 16).
The offences are reported to have taken place across Rotherham and Hayle in Cornwall.
Oldham has been remanded to custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on December 1, 2023.