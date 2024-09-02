Darnall police incident: Sheffield supermarket sealed off after break-in, with man, 42, arrested

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A supermarket in Sheffield was sealed off by police this morning following a break-in.

Police were called to Clipstone Gardens in Darnall, Sheffield, following a reported break-in on Monday, September 2. A man, aged 42, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and cultivating cannabis. File photo.Police were called to Clipstone Gardens in Darnall, Sheffield, following a reported break-in on Monday, September 2. A man, aged 42, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and cultivating cannabis. File photo.
Police were called to Clipstone Gardens in Darnall, Sheffield, following a reported break-in on Monday, September 2. A man, aged 42, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and cultivating cannabis. File photo. | Google/National World

Officers were called to Clipstone Gardens in Darnall today, Monday, September 2, at 4.16am, to reports of ‘suspicious activity’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that four unknown people broke into a commercial property on Clipstone Gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An unknown quantity of cigarettes and tobacco were reportedly stolen.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and cultivating cannabis, and has been bailed.”

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffield