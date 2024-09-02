Darnall police incident: Sheffield supermarket sealed off after break-in, with man, 42, arrested
Officers were called to Clipstone Gardens in Darnall today, Monday, September 2, at 4.16am, to reports of ‘suspicious activity’.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that four unknown people broke into a commercial property on Clipstone Gardens.
“An unknown quantity of cigarettes and tobacco were reportedly stolen.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and cultivating cannabis, and has been bailed.”
