Five men were arrested in Sheffield yesterday on suspicion of firearms offences.
The men, aged 21, 24, 28, 29 and 43, were arrested in the Darnall area yesterday and remain in police custody today.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "There has been a police presence on Coleridge Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield after officers carried out a search at an address on July 24, 2023.
"Five men, aged 43, 29, 28, 24 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing."