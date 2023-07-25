News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Green man at UK pedestrian crossings to undergo major change
Shock and sadness as legendary Owls figure Trevor Francis passes away
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Darnall: Five arrested and in police custody in Sheffield over firearms offences

The suspects are in police custody today.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

Five men were arrested in Sheffield yesterday on suspicion of firearms offences.

Five men have been arrested in Sheffield over firearms offences (Photo: PA)Five men have been arrested in Sheffield over firearms offences (Photo: PA)
Five men have been arrested in Sheffield over firearms offences (Photo: PA)

The men, aged 21, 24, 28, 29 and 43, were arrested in the Darnall area yesterday and remain in police custody today.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "There has been a police presence on Coleridge Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield after officers carried out a search at an address on July 24, 2023.

"Five men, aged 43, 29, 28, 24 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

 

Related topics:Police