Darnall crash: Murder suspects in court today over death of tragic teen hit by car

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:42 BST

Two murder suspects are due in court today over the death of a teenage boy who was hit by a car as he walked through a Sheffield suburb.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, aged 16, had only moved to Sheffield a few weeks before tragedy struck.

He was working in a relative’s shop in Darnall and was due to begin school here.

Two murder suspects are in court today over the death of a teenage Two murder suspects are in court today over the death of a teenage
But last Wednesday the teenager was walking along Staniforth Road and was hit by a grey Audi, which failed to stop.

Despite the best efforts of passers-by who adminstered first aid until paramedics arrived, Abdullah could not be saved.

Flowers left at the scene of the tragic incident, on Staniforth Road, Darnall, as they appeared on Saturday. Photo: David KessenFlowers left at the scene of the tragic incident, on Staniforth Road, Darnall, as they appeared on Saturday. Photo: David Kessen
Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, have been charged with murder.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi tragically died on Wednesday afternoonAbdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi tragically died on Wednesday afternoon
They are also accused of three counts of attempted murder relating to three electric bike riders on the road at the time of the fatal collision.

Police on Staniforth Road, Darnall, after the death crashPolice on Staniforth Road, Darnall, after the death crash
One of the e-bike riders was seriously injured.

The murder suspects are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

A man, 46, and a woman, 45, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain on police bail.

