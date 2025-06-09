Darnall crash: Murder suspects in court today over death of tragic teen hit by car
Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, aged 16, had only moved to Sheffield a few weeks before tragedy struck.
He was working in a relative’s shop in Darnall and was due to begin school here.
But last Wednesday the teenager was walking along Staniforth Road and was hit by a grey Audi, which failed to stop.
Despite the best efforts of passers-by who adminstered first aid until paramedics arrived, Abdullah could not be saved.
Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, have been charged with murder.
They are also accused of three counts of attempted murder relating to three electric bike riders on the road at the time of the fatal collision.
One of the e-bike riders was seriously injured.
The murder suspects are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.
A man, 46, and a woman, 45, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain on police bail.