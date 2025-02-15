Darnall and Tinsley: Wanted people arrested and vehicles seized by police in Sheffield suburbs
Officers also confiscated £14,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes during the crackdown in Darnall and Tinsley this week.
And two people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, while 31 drivers were hit with traffic offence reports for reasons including driving without due care and attention.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Roads Policing Group led the Operation Steel crackdown, which took place on Wednesday, February 12.
It saw 1,200 packs of counterfeit cigarettes worth an estimated £10,000 and more than 400 illegal vapes, with liquid tanks exceeding the 2m legal limit, seized from businesses in the area.
Police detained eight people who were wanted for a variety of offences, seized five vehicles for various offences and recovered one stolen vehicle.
Acting Police Sergeant Lily Richmond said: "Operation Steel is a real show of strength in Sheffield which sees partners come together and disrupt criminality that we know is taking place through our day-to-day policing work.”
She added: “We are committed to tackling all forms of criminality in Sheffield and I want to make it clear that we are stronger with your help.
“If you suspect criminal activity is happening near where you live, work, or regularly visit in Sheffield, report it to us online or by calling 101. Together, we can make the city a safer place for everyone.”