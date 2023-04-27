News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
4 minutes ago Prince opens up on “difficult” United time after pledge to Blades fans
46 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
54 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England

Danville Miller: Police hunt wanted Sheffield man previously convicted of possessing firearm and wounding

The police are asking for the public’s help to trace a Sheffield man previously convicted of wounding and firearms offences who is wanted on recall to prison over an alleged assault.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

42-year-old Danville Miller is alleged to have committed the assault in Sheffield in August 2022. He is wanted on recall to prison, and police are today, Thursday, April 27, launching a public appeal in a bid to trace him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Miller had previously been jailed in 2007 for section 18 wounding and possession of a firearm. Miller, 42, is Black, 6ft tall and was last seen with a shaved head, moustache and beard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is known to frequent the Burngreave, Pitsmoor and Gleadless Valley areas of Sheffield. Our officers have carried out extensive enquiries to trace Miller in recent months, and we are now asking for your help. Have you seen him?”

Most Popular
42-year-old Danville Miller is alleged to have committed an assault in Sheffield in August 2022 and is wanted on recall to prison. Police launched a public appeal today (Thursday, April 27, 2023) in a bid to trace him42-year-old Danville Miller is alleged to have committed an assault in Sheffield in August 2022 and is wanted on recall to prison. Police launched a public appeal today (Thursday, April 27, 2023) in a bid to trace him
42-year-old Danville Miller is alleged to have committed an assault in Sheffield in August 2022 and is wanted on recall to prison. Police launched a public appeal today (Thursday, April 27, 2023) in a bid to trace him

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 542 of 26/4/2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be reported to the force through their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/