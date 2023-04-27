42-year-old Danville Miller is alleged to have committed the assault in Sheffield in August 2022. He is wanted on recall to prison, and police are today, Thursday, April 27, launching a public appeal in a bid to trace him.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Miller had previously been jailed in 2007 for section 18 wounding and possession of a firearm. Miller, 42, is Black, 6ft tall and was last seen with a shaved head, moustache and beard.
“He is known to frequent the Burngreave, Pitsmoor and Gleadless Valley areas of Sheffield. Our officers have carried out extensive enquiries to trace Miller in recent months, and we are now asking for your help. Have you seen him?”
Call police on 101, quoting incident number 542 of 26/4/2023.