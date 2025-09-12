A man who assaulted, harassed and threatened to kill his partner during a “campaign of abuse” has been jailed.

Daniel Monks continued with his reign of terror even after being handed a Domestic Violence Protection Order.

Daniels Monks has been jailed for assaulting, harassing and threatening to kill his partner | Derbyshire Constabulary

Monks was handed the order on February 4 but later that night he went to the woman’s home in Dronfield where he assaulted her again. When she fell to the ground, he kicked her in the stomach before walking away.

He continued calling and sending abusive messages to the woman before returning to her house and banging on the door as well as shouting further abuse.

She called police but Monks left the scene before officers arrived.

He carried on making abusive calls which included threats towards her and her family, which were heard by officers. He also repeatedly told her to retract her statement to police.

Monks was arrested and subsequently charged.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I have experienced repeated emotional, psychological and physical abuse. There has not been a month I didn’t experience an incident where I lived in constant fear - not just for my own safety but for the safety of my family.

“The emotional toll has been overwhelming. I’ve suffered panic attacks, nightmares and a deep sense of shame and guilt.

“I’ve had to ask for help just to feel safe in my own home. I no longer trust easily. I feel isolated, anxious and constantly on edge.

“This abuse has changed me. It has taken away my confidence, my peace of mind, and my sense of security.

“Despite everything, I am making slow but meaningful steps towards rebuilding my life. I am trying to regain my independence, my confidence and my peace of mind. It hasn’t been easy but I am determined to move forward.”

Monks admitted assault, harassment and perverting the course of justice when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on July 21.

The 32-year-old, of New Hall Road, Chesterfield, appeared at the same court for sentencing on Monday, September 1, where he was jailed for 12 months.

He was also handed a restraining order banning him from having any contact with the woman for five years.