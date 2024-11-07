Daniel Baker: Man with links to Sheffield and Rotherham wanted in connection with assault
Police have issued an appeal for help to locate a man wanted in connection with assault and a number of other offences.
Daniel Baker has links to Sheffield and Rotherham but lives in the Clowne area of Chesterfield.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone who has seen the 34-year-old is asked to contact us, quoting the reference 24*344187.”
You can contact them via their website, messaging their Facebook page, calling 101, or by anonymously contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.