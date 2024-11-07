Daniel Baker: Man with links to Sheffield and Rotherham wanted in connection with assault

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:36 BST
Police have issued an appeal for help to locate a man wanted in connection with assault and a number of other offences.

Daniel Baker has links to Sheffield and Rotherham but lives in the Clowne area of Chesterfield.

Most Popular
Daniel Baker is wanted by Derbyshire Constabularyplaceholder image
Daniel Baker is wanted by Derbyshire Constabulary | Derbyshire Constabulary

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone who has seen the 34-year-old is asked to contact us, quoting the reference 24*344187.”

You can contact them via their website, messaging their Facebook page, calling 101, or by anonymously contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Related topics:SheffieldRotherhamChesterfield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice