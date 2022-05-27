Mohammed Ahsan, aged 27, of Castledine Gardens, in Wincobank, Sheffield, went through two sets of red traffic lights and drove at excessive speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone and drove towards police officers, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on May 27.

The court was also shown dash-cam footage from the pursuing police vehicle which showed Ahsan’s dangerous driving, which lasted just less than four minutes, over about two miles through streets in Sheffield.

Recorder Matthew Happold told Ahsan: “It continued for around two miles. For just over three-and-a-half minutes before you ended up essentially in a dead-end and left the car and you were pursued and arrested.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a dangerous Sheffield motorist who sparked a high-speed police pursuit claimed he had developed his driving expertise thanks to the Grand Theft Auto video game.

He added that Ahsan reached speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph or 40mph zones, drove through two sets of red traffic lights and drove towards police officers.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said that following Ahsan’s arrest he accepted the dangerous nature of his driving but claimed he had developed driving expertise from the computer game Grand Theft Auto.

Ahsan pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving in an Audi after the incident on August 30, 2021, along Prince of Wales Road, Staniforth Road, Main Road, Worksop Road, Attercliffe Road, Effingham Road and Effingham Street.

The court also heard that following this incident Ahsan was convicted for a separate matter at a magistrates’ court of exceeding a drug-drive limit relating to cannabis.

Tim Gaubert, defending, said at the time of the dangerous driving he had learned a relative had died and he was struggling and was smoking cannabis.

Mr Gaubert: “He does fully accept and acknowledge the dangerous nature of his driving and he acknowledges other road-users were put at risk by his foolishness and by his actions.”

Recorder Happold sentenced Ahsan to nine months of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Ahsan was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.