Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 13 how Nadim Roberts, aged 28, of Machon Bank, Nether Edge, Sheffield, overtook a vehicle at speed in a 30mph zone on Broadfield Road, Sheffield, before colliding with another vehicle on a bend.

Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said Roberts had been driving a BMW 1 Series at speed and he appeared to be racing as he overtook a blue vehicle on the wrong side of the road before colliding with another vehicle which had been driving correctly.

Mr Burdon added that the 72-year-old motorist involved in the collision suffered a fractured, dislocated left ankle, a fractured tibia in his left leg and two fractured vertebrae.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a dangerous Sheffield driver has been jailed after he was involved in a collision and caused serious injuries to another motorist.

Judge Michael Slater told Roberts: “It was an extremely reckless and potentially dangerous manoeuvre that could have resulted in the death of the complainant and indeed your death.

"Motor vehicles are there to be driven with respect and care and not driven in dangerous ways such as this.”

The complainant stated he had seen Roberts coming towards him on his side of the road before his BMW struck the front of his vehicle.

He added he was not able to walk or work for a lengthy period of time and he has found his slow recovery frustrating.

The court was shown two lots of CCTV footage including Roberts overtaking one vehicle and the collision with a further vehicle.

Roberts, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident about 9.30pm, on August 29, 2019.

Glenn Parsons, defending, acknowledged Roberts had driven over the speed limit but he argued the defendant had not been involved in deliberate racing.

Mr Parson added Roberts also suffered injuries to his spine, a fractured arm, fractured left hand and numbness and loss of strength to his left side.

Roberts who works in his family’s shop business and cares for his poorly mother has expressed remorse, according to Mr Parsons.

Mr Parsons said: “By no means as he walked away from this mentally or physically scot-free.”