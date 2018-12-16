Dangerous driver is jailed after a high speed police chase with a baby in his car

A dangerous driver who was wanted by police has been jailed after he sparked a high-speed motorway pursuit with his baby and family in his car.

Derby Crown Court heard recently heard how Kevin McAllister, 34, formerly of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, fled from police on the M1 motorway after they had spotted him and had tried to stop him.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing police had been looking for McAllister after he had failed to attend court to be sentenced for driving while disqualified and he was spotted by cameras on the M1 southbound carriageway.

He said: “A rolling road-block had been put in place and he went through a road traffic restriction in Leicestershire and drove through a coned off area where people were working in excess of 100mph.

“There was a pursuit by police and the defendant got off at Junction 24a and attempted to turn around and come back up the M1 into oncoming, speeding traffic and police took the decision to ram his vehicle to stop him going back up the motorway.”

Mr Hollett added that McAllister’s child had been in the car without wearing a seat belt with his partner and his father.

Chesterfield magistrates initially sentenced McAllister in November to 16 weeks of custody for the original matters of driving while disqualified and failing to surrender to custody and they committed the dangerous driving matter to Derby Crown Court for a hearing on December 12.

The defendant was also further banned from driving for 60 weeks at the magistrates’ court and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

McAllister, now of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty at a later Derby Crown Court hearing to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after the incident on November 13.

The court was told how this was his second conviction for dangerous driving and his fourth for driving while disqualified.

Simon Walker, mitigating, said McAllister has been in a new relationship since 2017 and his partner has been a good influence and he had gone many months without offending.

Judge Shaun Smith QC jailed McAllister for 14 months and further disqualified from driving for 31 months.