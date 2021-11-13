David Clayton, of Albert Road, claims he was urged by another man in his car to speed away from a tailing police cruiser on August 18 this year because his passenger was a wanted suspect.

With this encouragement, the 36-year-old proceeded to bolt up the M1 Northbound at up to 90mph as three squad cars on blue lights chased him down.

CCTV played to Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (November 12) showed how when two of the pursuing cars tried to ‘box’ Clayton in, he forced his vehicle through them both and continued the chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serial dangerous driver David Clayton sped at 90mph on the M1 near Sheffield in a bid to escape police. He later claimed he had been not to stop by his passenger who was allegedly a wanted man.

It took the combined efforts of three squad cars to force Clayton to come to stop.

The court heard how the 36-year-old has 93 previous convictions, including at least four incidents of dangerous driving and 10 of driving whilst disqualified.

"You have no regard for anyone else’s safety, whether pedestrians, police officers or other road users,” said Mr Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC in sentencing.

Clayton – who was disqualified from driving at the time after he was caught behind the wheel this year with drugs in his system – had reportedly bought the car on the day of the offence with a plan to sell it.

While driving on the M1 southbound back from Barnsley at 00.45am, he took the interchange to head back up the northbound route again when he noticed he was being followed by a police car.

Clayton’s defence barrister, Richard Adams, told the judge: “His associate in the car [who was not named] warned the defendant he was wanted and asked him not to stop.”

"So he says he drove like that because he wanted to protect his passenger?” said Mr Iqbal.

"Yes,” said Mr Adams.

"Not because he was disqualified from driving?” said the recorder.

"To be fair,” said Mr Adams, “he does have an abysmal record for failing to stop.”

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Mr Oqbal told Clayton: “These offences are far too serious for anything other than an immediate custody sentence.”