Dangerous dog: Rotherham man charged after police officer allegedly bitten by out-of-control dog
A police officer was reportedly bitten in the summer of 2023.
A man will appear before court next month after a police officer in Rotherham was bitten by a dog.
Dale Fontana, 35, of Kimberworth Park Road, Kimberworth, is charged with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, injuring a person.
His charge relates to reports of police officer being bitten on the Rotherham street on August 27, 2023.
Fontana will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 4, 2024