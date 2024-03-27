Dangerous dog: Rotherham man charged after police officer allegedly bitten by out-of-control dog

A police officer was reportedly bitten in the summer of 2023.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:32 GMT
A man will appear before court next month after a police officer in Rotherham was bitten by a dog.

A man will appear in court charged over a police officer allegedly being bitten by a dangerously-out-of-control dog in August 2023.

Dale Fontana, 35, of Kimberworth Park Road, Kimberworth, is charged with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, injuring a person.

His charge relates to reports of police officer being bitten on the Rotherham street on August 27, 2023.

Fontana will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 4, 2024

