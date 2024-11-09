A man who stalked his victims before exposing himself and assaulting one of them has been sentenced.

Nuno Dias, of Alexander Road, Birmingham, was working in South Yorkshire when he tracked girls and women in Rotherham and Barnsley until they were alone in quiet areas such as footpaths.

The 44-year-old exposed himself to a woman on Moor Road in Wath-upon-Dearne and then continued to follow the victim after she ran away from him.

Nuno Dias has been sentenced for exposing himself at women and girls in South Yorkshire | Getty

The day after, two teenage girls were approached in the same area by Dias who performed a lewd act in front of them. CCTV enquiries captured Dias following the girls in his car before running to the footpath they were on.

A week later, Dias approached a woman on the Trans Pennine Trail in the Dearne Valley. He exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

A CCTV trawl showed Dias stalking his victim for over a mile before waiting until she entered a rural pathway.

The extensive CCTV evidence linking Dias’ car to the crimes, as well as the recovery of clothing matching the description his victims gave, led to his arrest.

Dias was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and one charge of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to all charges at Sheffield Crown Court on October 1, 2024.

He was sentenced to 54 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, on November 7.

Dias was also ordered to complete a 55 day rehabilitation order, a sex offender programme days and unpaid work.

Detective Sergeant David Baker and DC Dawn Murray, the officers in charge of this case, said: “Dias’ displayed dangerous, predatory behaviour. He repeatedly stalked his victims until they were alone and isolated, and he could assault them.

“We want to commend the women and girls in this case for their bravery in reporting these heinous crimes to us. Their commitment to see justice done was to their credit, despite the length of time this took.

“This result is important in showing others affected by similar offences that when they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect through every step of the prosecution process.”