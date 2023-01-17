‘Psychopathic’ killer Damien Bendall was under the supervision of the probation service when he murdered his pregnant partner and three children.

A review has laid bare a series of failings in the management of Bendall after he was released from prison following an earlier offence and throughout his criminal career.

Here are the key dates leading up to to the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, who were all attacked with a claw hammer in Killamarsh in 2021.

Bendall is serving a whole-life sentence, meaning he will never be freed.

2004

- January 7: Bendall reprimanded for criminal damage after throwing an egg at a woman's house when he was 13.

2010

- April 20: He receives a caution for possession of cocaine.

2011

- June 30: Bendall is handed his first prison sentence after being jailed for three years for the violent robbery of a lone Asian man.

2012

- August 16: He is released on home detention curfew to his mother's house.

2015

- August 21: Bendall is jailed for a further three years after the attempted knifepoint robbery of a newsagent.

2016

- May 10: Bendall commits grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against prison officers after being denied a prison transfer.

- May 25: A prison officer records that Bendall's ex-partner contacted the prison and disclosed domestic abuse in their relationship.

- July 5: The same ex-partner contacts a probation officer disclosing domestic abuse in her relationship with Bendall and seeks guidance on how to obtain a restraining order.

- July 12: Bendall's ex-partner contacts same probation officer to say more should be done to protect her and that she wants to speak to a manager.

- December 20: He is released on licence to an approved premises.

- December 21: Bendall recalled to prison for breaching licence after failing to report to approved premises.

2017

- January 29: Bendall sentenced to 30 months in prison for the attacks on prison officers.

2018

- October 31: He is released on licence to an approved premises.

- November 28: Bendall recalled to prison due to poor behaviour at the approved premises - including staying out all night, missing curfew and drinking alcohol on site.

2019

- June 27: He is refused release in a parole review and refuses to engage with parole process again.

- August 9: Bendall release from prison at the end of his sentence, so no post-release probation supervision was possible.

2020

- March 17: Wiltshire Police's child sexual exploitation team contacts probation to confirm Bendall's last known address and say they held evidence of sexual risk of harm to girls.

- May 9: Bendall commits arson in Swindon while using cannabis and alcohol.

2021

- June 7: A member of the then National Probation Service's court team describes a curfew requirement for Bendall to live with Ms Harris and her children as "suitable" after not reading police evidence of sexual risk of harm to girls.

- June 9: Bendall handed a 17-month suspended sentence with 175 hours unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, and a five-month curfew requirement.

- July 6: Probation officer's risk assessment of Bendall says any resumption of alcohol or drugs would increase the risk of serious harm.

- August 2: Bendall discloses smoking cannabis and drinking strong alcohol.

- August 13: Probation officer contacts children's services asking whether a referral is suitable due to Bendall's cannabis use, but no formal referral is made or recommended.

- September 10: Bendall sent initial warning after failing to comply with telephone probation appointment.