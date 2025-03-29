Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prisoner from Killamarsh has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly bludgeoning another inmate with a hammer.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Bendall, aged 35, formerly of Killamarsh, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a fellow prison inmate using a hammer at HMP Frankland.

Damien Bendall, who is a serving prisoner, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking another prison inmate at HMP Frankland using a hammer.

He allegedly attacked the other prisoner during a workshop.

He appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court in February, and Teesside Crown Court on March 4.

He will next appear for a short hearing on May 21, 2025.

He is yet to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.