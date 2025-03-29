Damien Bendall: Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder over inmate hammer attack in prison

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A prisoner from Killamarsh has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly bludgeoning another inmate with a hammer.

Damien Bendall, aged 35, formerly of Killamarsh, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a fellow prison inmate using a hammer at HMP Frankland.

Damien Bendall, who is a serving prisoner, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking another prison inmate at HMP Frankland using a hammer.Damien Bendall, who is a serving prisoner, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking another prison inmate at HMP Frankland using a hammer.
Damien Bendall, who is a serving prisoner, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking another prison inmate at HMP Frankland using a hammer.

He allegedly attacked the other prisoner during a workshop.

He appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court in February, and Teesside Crown Court on March 4.

He will next appear for a short hearing on May 21, 2025.

He is yet to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Related topics:DerbyshireInquestmurderPrisons
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice