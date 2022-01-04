Damien Bendall, aged 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is charged with the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

Damien Bendall is due at court today over four murders and one rape (picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

He is currently remanded in custody and due to appear at Derby Crown Court this morning.

A trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set.

Bendall was charged after police discovered four bodies at a house in Killamarsh in September after being called over safety concerns.

Terri, the woman he is accused of killing, had recently moved to Killamarsh with her children from Woodhouse in Sheffield.

Damien Bendall is accused of murdering Terri Harris (top left), her son John Paul Bennett (top right), her daughter Lacey Bennett (bottom right) and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (bottom left)

Connie still lived in Woodhouse and had been on a sleepover when she died.