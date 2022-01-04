Damien Bendall due in court today accused of four murders and one rape
A man accused of murdering a woman and three children is due in court again today.
Damien Bendall, aged 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is charged with the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
He is currently remanded in custody and due to appear at Derby Crown Court this morning.
A trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set.
Bendall was charged after police discovered four bodies at a house in Killamarsh in September after being called over safety concerns.
Terri, the woman he is accused of killing, had recently moved to Killamarsh with her children from Woodhouse in Sheffield.
Connie still lived in Woodhouse and had been on a sleepover when she died.
Before that the children were pupils at Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse.