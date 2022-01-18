Damien Bendall: All we know about alleged Killamarsh murders, near Sheffield, after today’s court developments

Bendall was due in court today accused of murdering of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

But today, the case has been adjourned at Derby Crown Court, and has been relisted. The case is now due back at court on Wednesday, January 26.

Bendall is remanded in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Bendall is accused of murdering Terri Harris (top left), her son John Paul Bennett (top right), her daughter Lacey Bennett (bottom right) and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (bottom left)

He had originally been expected to appear for a plea hearing today.

A provisional trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set but as yet no pleas have been entered.

Bendall was charged with murder after police discovered four bodies at a house in Killamarsh in September after being called over safety concerns.

Terri, the woman he is accused of killing, had recently moved to Killamarsh with her children from Woodhouse in Sheffield.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Damien Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, appearing in the dock at Derby Crown Court, court charged with murders of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, who were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19. Picture date: Tuesday January 4, 2022. PA Photo. On Tuesday, Bendall was produced in person at Derby Crown Court where he was not required to enter any pleas to the charges. Wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and a white face mask, the defendant was surrounded by five dock officers during the short hearing. The defendant is due to stand trial on March 1 this year. Judge Nirmal Shant QC remanded Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, back into custody to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on January 18. See PA story COURTS Killamarsh. Photo credit should read: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Connie still lived in Woodhouse and had been on a sleepover when she died.

John Paul, Lacey and Connie all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Damien Bendall appeared in dock for first time on January 4 this year, when he was produced in person at Derby Crown Court. On that occasion he was unable to enter pleas in court due delayed results of an MRI scan.

The murder charges allege that he killed all four on a day which was between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.