Taylor Meanley, aged 17, was sentenced last Friday after being found guilty of murdering Lewis Williams in a gangland-style drive-by shooting in Mexborough.

He was finally named as he and three other people involved in the killing were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court, after The Star’s court reporter Jon Cooper teamed up with the Rotherham Advertiser to lift a reporting restriction protecting his identity.

Taylor Meanley and his father Mike Meanley posing together before the former, aged 17, was convicted of murder. The offensive hand gestures the pair were making have been pixellated

It can now be revealed that Meanley, who fired the shotgun, had shared a jokey Facebook post about life behind bars while awaiting trial.

Sharing a photo of himself and another detainee, he wrote ‘just a little prison photo of me’, adding a laughing face emoji.

His father Mike Meanley was among those who responded, commenting: “That’s my boy and I am so proud of you. Stay strong. **** them all.”

Responding to another post, Taylor Meanley’s dad wrote: “Love you son with all my heart. We’ve even got same coat lol.”

A police mugshot of 17-year-old Taylor Meanley, released after he was sentenced for the murder of Lewis Williams, 20, in Mexborough

In June last year, the teenager shared a photo on Facebook of himself wearing a bullet proof vest and posing as if firing a gun at the photographer.

He has also previously shared a video of what appears to be him pulling a wheelie on a motorbike while driving down a residential street, and posted one photo which was captioned simply ‘gang’.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Taylor Meanley was in a stolen Jaguar car on Wath Road, Mexborough, on January 11 when he pointed a ‘slam-gun’ and fired at very close quarters at 20-year-old Lewis Williams, of Rotherham, who was a member of a rival gang.

Meanley, of Beech Crescent, Mexborough, was sentenced to life and told he must serve a minimum of 27 years behind bars before he can be considered for release.

Jack Parkes, 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, who was driving the car and had shouted ‘shoot him’, was also convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.