Dad of Mexborough shooting murderer Taylor Meanley, 17, boasts 'that's my boy'
The father of a teenage killer from South Yorkshire boasted 'that’s my boy’ after his son shared a prison photo.
Taylor Meanley, aged 17, was sentenced last Friday after being found guilty of murdering Lewis Williams in a gangland-style drive-by shooting in Mexborough.
He was finally named as he and three other people involved in the killing were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court, after The Star’s court reporter Jon Cooper teamed up with the Rotherham Advertiser to lift a reporting restriction protecting his identity.
Read More
It can now be revealed that Meanley, who fired the shotgun, had shared a jokey Facebook post about life behind bars while awaiting trial.
Sharing a photo of himself and another detainee, he wrote ‘just a little prison photo of me’, adding a laughing face emoji.
His father Mike Meanley was among those who responded, commenting: “That’s my boy and I am so proud of you. Stay strong. **** them all.”
Responding to another post, Taylor Meanley’s dad wrote: “Love you son with all my heart. We’ve even got same coat lol.”
In June last year, the teenager shared a photo on Facebook of himself wearing a bullet proof vest and posing as if firing a gun at the photographer.
He has also previously shared a video of what appears to be him pulling a wheelie on a motorbike while driving down a residential street, and posted one photo which was captioned simply ‘gang’.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Taylor Meanley was in a stolen Jaguar car on Wath Road, Mexborough, on January 11 when he pointed a ‘slam-gun’ and fired at very close quarters at 20-year-old Lewis Williams, of Rotherham, who was a member of a rival gang.
Meanley, of Beech Crescent, Mexborough, was sentenced to life and told he must serve a minimum of 27 years behind bars before he can be considered for release.
Jack Parkes, 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, who was driving the car and had shouted ‘shoot him’, was also convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Passengers Joe Anderton, 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; and Arlind Nika, 16, of Spelman Street, London, were convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 12 years each.