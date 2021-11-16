Police want to speak to this woman after a teenager was slashed with a knife after colliding with a car in Dinnington

His attacker had got out of the car that had been involved in the collision, and he was then targeted twice more in the week after the incident.

He was assaulted the very next day after the slashing, and then threatened nearly a week later, in separate incidents in the former mining town of Dinnington, South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation into the series of incidents which happened earlier this year.

And officers today issued an e-fit of a woman they want to speak to in connection with all three.

South Yorkshire Police say that the first of the incidents happened on Thursday, August 26 at around 12.35am.

The force said in a statement issued this afternoon: “An 18-year-old man was riding his bike on Athorpe Road when they were in collision with a gold BMW M4. The occupants of the BMW exited their vehicle and assaulted the victim, cutting their face with a knife. The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.”

It was the first of a number of incidents suffered by the teenager.

The next happened in the early hours of Friday, August 27, at around 12.50am, when the same victim was walking on St Johns Road when he was approached by ‘unknown offenders’ – travelling in a gold BMW M4 and a charcoal Vauxhall Corsa. Officers say the occupants of both vehicles threatened him and a woman got out of the BMW and slashed his face with a knife.

Then on Wednesday, September 1 at around 1.45pm, officers said the same victim was walking on Athorpe Road when he was approached by a woman driving a Charcoal Vauxhall Corsa. The woman made several threats towards him before driving off towards Church Lane.

A police spokesman said: “Since these incidents, police have conducted extensive enquiries to locate those involved. They now want to speak to the woman in the e-fit, as she may hold information that may help them with their enquiries.

“Do you recognise her?