Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision on Sheffield road
A 66-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital following a collision with another vehicle in a Sheffield suburb on Friday afternoon.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:31 pm
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 12.30pm on July 2 to reports of a road traffic collision in Southey Green Road.
It is reported that a white Toyota was in collision with a cyclist.
The woman was then taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering minor injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.