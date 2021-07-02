Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision on Sheffield road

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 12.30pm on July 2 to reports of a road traffic collision in Southey Green Road.

It is reported that a white Toyota was in collision with a cyclist.

The woman was then taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering minor injuries.

Southey Green Road, Sheffield