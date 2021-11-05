Cyclist critically injured in crash near Sheffield's Park Hill flats appeals for return of missing iPhone
A cyclist critically injured when he came off his bike in Sheffield is appealing for the return of his phone which vanished after the crash.
The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was found unconscious outside Park Hill flats at around 5am on Saturday, July 31.
He was slumped on the ground in South Street at its junction with Anson Street.
A police cordon was put in place at the spot where the injured man was found, with forensic collision investigation units among those who attended the scene in a bid to establish exactly what happened.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for an update on the investigation into the incident.
The cyclist has since made a full recovery but is now appealing for help in tracking down his white iPhone 12, which he lost in or after the crash.
Anyone with information on its whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.