Curzon cinema: Man wanted after till tray stolen in burglary at Sheffield cinema

A pair of tongs and a knife were found close to the cinema on George Street.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:48 BST

A man is wanted after a till tray was stolen during a burglary at a Sheffield cinema.

The theft took place at around 12.30pm on August 18 when the tray was taken from the upstairs bar area of Curzon Cinema in George Street.

No money was kept in this till but it was left damaged after being found outside the premises. Officers also recovered a pair of tongs and a knife outside the cinema.

Police want to speak to the man pictured after a till tray was stolen in a burglary at the Curzon Theatre in Sheffield on August 18, 2023.Police want to speak to the man pictured after a till tray was stolen in a burglary at the Curzon Theatre in Sheffield on August 18, 2023.
Police want to speak to the man pictured after a till tray was stolen in a burglary at the Curzon Theatre in Sheffield on August 18, 2023.

South Yorkshire Police has now released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to over the theft.

Do you recognise him? Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by call 101, quoting incident number 644 of August 18, 2023.

