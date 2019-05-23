CSI officers called in after man is seriously injured in Sheffield tram collision
CSI officers have arrived at the spot where a man was seriously injured in a collision with a tram in Sheffield city centre.
Officers in protective white suits are working within a police cordon on West Street this afternoon, following a collision last night.
They are examining an area of the pavement running alongside West Street, between Fitzwilliam Street and Convent Walk, where the collision occurred.
The cordon has been in place and under police guard all day.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 10.20pm yesterday and a man was taken to the Northern Genera Hospital with head injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said he was involved in an altercation with two others just before the collision.
Officers are trawling through CCTV footage from cameras in and around West Street to piece together exactly what happened and to try to identify the men involved in the row.
Passers-by have revealed how they battled to save the injured man’s life before paramedics arrived at the scene.
He was unconscious and bleeding heavily when they raced to his aid.
They used their own clothing to try to stem the flow of blood from his head and placed him in the recovery position.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 939 of May 22.