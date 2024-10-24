Crustiz Pizza Hillsborough: Man jailed over break-in at popular Sheffield pizza takeaway
Shaun Tavernor, of Holme Lane, Hillsborough, broke into the Crustiz Pizza takeaway, also on Holme Lane, near Hillsborough corner, back in August this year.
After getting in, he stole a till from the building during the incident, which happened on Monday, August 5
But he was arrested and subsequently charged following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police’s North West Neighbourhood Policing Team.
He was charged with one count of burglary other than a dwelling.
Tavernor, aged 20, pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing on October 9, and was sentenced on the same date. He was handed a 12 week prison sentence by Sheffield magistrates.
Police said a 17-year-old boy who was also arrested as part of the same investigation is currently on bail pending further enquiries.