Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who broke into a popular Sheffield neighbourhood pizza takeaway has been jailed.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Tavernor, of Holme Lane, Hillsborough, broke into the Crustiz Pizza takeaway, also on Holme Lane, near Hillsborough corner, back in August this year.

After getting in, he stole a till from the building during the incident, which happened on Monday, August 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was arrested and subsequently charged following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police’s North West Neighbourhood Policing Team.

He was charged with one count of burglary other than a dwelling.

Tavernor, aged 20, pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing on October 9, and was sentenced on the same date. He was handed a 12 week prison sentence by Sheffield magistrates.

Police said a 17-year-old boy who was also arrested as part of the same investigation is currently on bail pending further enquiries.